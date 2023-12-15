Vanderbilt is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to back spasms, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt has been battling back spasms for a few days, but it appears that he's trending in the right direction. Assuming he gets the green light, he'll likely play a limited role unless the Lakers are without LeBron James (calf, questionable) and/or Anthony Davis (hip, questionable).