Vanderbilt is probable for Monday's game due to back spasms, Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanderbilt has been dealing with back spasms for the last week and he has been given a probable tag for a second consecutive game. Vanderbilt has averaged 1.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances, most of his impact coming outside of the box score.