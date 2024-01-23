Vanderbilt is listed as probable to play Tuesday against the Clippers due to left heel bursitis.
Vanderbilt is on track to play, and his injury designation could be maintenance-related, but appearing on the injury report with the same injury that sidelined him for the first 20 games of the season is notable. Vanderbilt hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12, however, and he's averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21.4 minutes across his last five contests.
