Vanderbilt (leg) is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Right leg soreness is unlikely to stop Vanderbilt from playing Friday. The forward has averaged 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.7 minutes per contest over his last six games, shooting 53.6 percent from the field.