Vanderbilt amassed two points (1-6 FG) and six rebounds in 10 minutes during Monday's 104-98 win over the Rockets.

Minutes have been hard to come by for Vanderbilt with the Lakers mostly healthy again. Over his last seven games, Vanderbilt has seen just 13.7 minutes per contest with 3.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals on 44.0 percent shooting from the field.