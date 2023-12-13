Vanderbilt (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vanderbilt was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to back spasms, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits again, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Rui Hachimura are candidates to see increased run.