Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Los Angeles recalled Vanderbilt (foot) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

Vanderbilt was getting some extra practice reps in South Bay as he continues to progress towards a return. He's been working his way back from May surgeries to address a right midfoot sprain and a bone spur in his left foot, and he's likely to have heavy restrictions once he gets the green light to return.

More News