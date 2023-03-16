Vanderbilt notched 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Houston.

The Lakers played without star big man Anthony Davis (foot) on Wednesday, and Vanderbilt picked up some of the slack in the post. He registered double-digit scoring for the first time in three games and recorded 10 rebounds for his third double-double as a Laker. Vanderbilt is a more useful player in real life than in fantasy, but he's rosterable in most leagues for his ability to rack up boards and steals.