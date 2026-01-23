Vanderbilt had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and four steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

Vanderbilt was a bright spot on the defensive end for the Lakers on Thursday, recording a season-high four swipes and his eighth game with one steal and one block. Across 12 games in January, the 26-year-old forward is averaging 4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 21.1 minutes per contest