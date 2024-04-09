Vanderbilt (foot) will be inactive Tuesday versus Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt's midfoot sprain is expected to be re-evaluated in coming days, but no formal update on his return to action has been released yet. Vanderbilt had "not been cleared for any contact drills," as of Friday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, but he was seen doing on-court shooting work prior to Wednesday's victory over Washington. His next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Memphis, with the Lakers' regular-season finale following Sunday versus New Orleans.