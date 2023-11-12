Vanderbilt (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers announced Oct. 27 that Vanderbilt would miss at least the next two weeks, and that deadline has passed with no updates on a potential return date. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Tuesday against Memphis, but it's unclear where he's at in the recovery process at this time.
