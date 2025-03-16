Vanderbilt will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Suns, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Dorian Finney-Smith will return from a one-game absence, pushing Vanderbilt to the second unit. Over his last 10 outings (two starts), the 25-year-old has averaged 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 19.6 minutes per contest.