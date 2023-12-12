Vanderbilt (back) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to back spasms. Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Rui Hachimura are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Vanderbilt's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.