Vanderbilt chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to Chicago.

Vanderbilt missed over a month to begin the season due to left heel bursitis, and he's continued to manage a heel issue since returning to the court in early December. It's unclear whether the issue has impacted his performance, but he's had a relatively limited impact upon his return, averaging 1.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.