Vanderbilt produced six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 127-109 loss to Phoenix.

The 24-year-old forward ended up playing a season high in minutes and setting a new season high in boards, taking on a bigger workload after Cam Reddish (knee) exited the game early. The Lakers have also been without Rui Hachimura (calf) for the last five games, so if Reddish misses additional time, Vanderbilt could be the biggest beneficiary. Given that he has yet to score double-digit points in any game this season though, even during a five-game stint as a starter in late December, it's hard to get too excited about his fantasy potential in a larger role.