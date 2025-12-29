Vanderbilt had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 win over the Kings.

Vanderbilt has stepped into a larger role lately with the Lakers looking for a defensive spark. Over his last five outings, he's seen 24.2 minutes per contest with 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 48.0 percent shooting from the field.