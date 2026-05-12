Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Sees three minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt finished Monday's 115-110 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound over three minutes.
After suffering a finger injury in Game 1, Vanderbilt made his second appearance of the series in Monday's Game 4. He played a very minor role for the Lakers in the regular season, posting averages of 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 17.4 minutes across 65 appearances.
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