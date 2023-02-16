Vanderbilt is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Vanderbilt will replace Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward will make his first start for the Lakers.
