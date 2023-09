Vanderbilt signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The final year of the deal is a fully guaranteed player option. After being traded to the Lakers in February, the 6-foot-8 forward excelled as a hard-nosed player who defended multiple positions and rebounded well. Vanderbilt's offense is certainly a work in progress, which limits his overall fantasy value, but he's a core rotational piece for Los Angeles' star-studded roster.