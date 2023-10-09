Vanderbilt won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Nets due to left heel soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Darvin Ham mentioned that Vanderbilt's heel issue popped up at practice last week, and the team is holding him out Monday as a precaution. The Lakers will surely keep a close eye on Vanderbilt's injury moving forward to ensure he's healthy heading into the regular season.