Vanderbilt (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Vanderbilt evidently picked up a groin injury during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and will be held out of Thursday's matchup as a result. Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) has also been ruled out, so it'll be up to Cam Reddish, Trey Jemison and Alex Len to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Ejected vs. San Antonio•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Retreating to bench vs. Phoenix•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Moving to starting role Friday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Back to bench Monday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Grabs eight rebounds in loss•