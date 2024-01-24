Vanderbilt totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 loss to the Clippers.

The platoon of Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura was more involved in LeBron James' (ankle) absence, but Vanderbilt was the better option during the loss. Tuesday marked his second double-digit scoring result of the season, with the first total occurring against Brooklyn in the team's previous game.