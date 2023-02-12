Vanderbilt racked up 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over the Warriors.

Vanderbilt played only 17 minutes in his debut, but it's reasonable to assume that his minutes will increase once his back spasms are in check. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura and Mo Bamba before the trade deadline, so the team has no shortage of frontcourt support, and it will be interesting to see how coach Darvin Ham chooses to implement the influx of talent. Right now, the Lakers are starting Hachimura at the four, thus limiting Vanderbilt's short-term potential.