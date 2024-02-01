Vanderbilt will move into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles) Thursday evening, so Vanderbilt will get the spot-start and he'll be joined in the first unit by D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes. Vanderbilt makes for an attractive streamer with the increased opportunity.