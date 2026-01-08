Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Starting Wednesday sans LeBron
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt is in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Spurs on Wednesday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Vanderbilt will make his third start of the season Wednesday due to the absence of LeBron James (foot/sciatica). Across his prior two starts, Vanderbilt averaged 8.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 27.0 minutes per game.
