Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Vanderbilt rested during the opening end of the Lakers' back-to-back set Tuesday, but he'll be part of the first five against Dallas. With LeBron James (sciatica) expected to miss the start of the regular season, Vanderbilt could see frequent starts at the power forward spot.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Suiting up vs. Dallas•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Strong two-way performance in loss•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will start Friday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Quiet in Game 5 loss•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Available vs. Portland•