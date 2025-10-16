Vanderbilt is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt rested during the opening end of the Lakers' back-to-back set Tuesday, but he'll be part of the first five against Dallas. With LeBron James (sciatica) expected to miss the start of the regular season, Vanderbilt could see frequent starts at the power forward spot.