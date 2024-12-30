Vanderbilt (foot) participated in non-contact work during Monday's practice, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Vanderbilt is inching closer to returning to the basketball floor and making his season debut. He is finally back at practice, which is a good sign for the Lakers' depth in the frontcourt, but he remains a few hurdles away from game action.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Likely out until January•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Out for at least two more weeks•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Takes part in shooting drills•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Out at least another week•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: To miss start of season•