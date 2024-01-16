Vanderbilt will come off the bench Monday against the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Darvin Ham indicated a few hours before tipoff that Vanderbilt would enter the starting lineup for Monday's contest, but he later stated that he misheard McMenamin's question about the starting lineup and confirmed Taurean Prince as the starter at small forward. Vanderbilt has come off the bench in six straight contests and is averaging 3.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.7 minutes.