Vanderbilt (heel) is being considered day-to-day leading up to Tuesday's 2023-24 season opener against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt has been dealing with a left heel injury throughout the preseason, and the team is labeling him as day-to-day after practicing in a limited fashion Saturday. Head coach Darvin Ham also announced that Taurean Prince would get the start in Vanderbilt's place, indicating that the forward won't be cleared in time.