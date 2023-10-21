Vanderbilt (heel) is being considered day-to-day leading up to Tuesday's 2023-24 season opener against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Vanderbilt has been dealing with a left heel injury throughout the preseason, and the team is labeling him as day-to-day after practicing in a limited fashion Saturday. Head coach Darvin Ham also announced that Taurean Prince would get the start in Vanderbilt's place, indicating that the forward won't be cleared in time.
