Vanderbilt (heel) won't play in Thursday's game against the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanderbilt will miss a second consecutive regular-season contest with left heel soreness. Taurean Prince drew the starting nod Tuesday in his place and should be expected to remain in the starting lineup against Phoenix. While Vanderbilt's next opportunity to play will come Sunday at Sacramento, the contest is the first of a back-to-back set, leaving his status especially murky,