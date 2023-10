Vanderbilt (heel) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt will miss a second consecutive contest due to a left heel injury that came about last week. Considering Vanderbilt is competing with Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince for the starting power forward slot, an extended absence could work against him. However, he'll have another opportunity to play against the Warriors on Friday.