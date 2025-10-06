Vanderbilt compiled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 preseason loss to Golden State.

Vanderbilt remained in the starting lineup, a position he could very well find himself in come opening night. He brings a defensive presence to a team desperately in need of an identity on that end of the court. After having dealt with multiple injuries over the past couple of years, the hope is that Vanderbilt can stay healthy, allowing him to build some much-needed momentum. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, look for Vanderbilt to play minutes in the low to mid-20s on most nights.