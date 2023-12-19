Vanderbilt (back) is active for Monday's game against the Knicks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
It's been an injury-plagued start to the season for Vanderbilt, but he's active for a third consecutive contest Monday. The 24-year-old has compiled just two points and eight rebounds over 30 minutes in his last two games.
