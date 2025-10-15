Vanderbilt (rest) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt sat out Tuesday's loss to the Suns, though he'll return for the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. The 2018 second-round pick is set to enter the 2025-26 campaign at full strength after appearing in just 65 regular-season games over the past two seasons.