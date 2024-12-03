After experiencing fluid in his left knee during the rehab process, Vanderbilt's expected return has been pushed to early January, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Vanderbilt has been recovering from offseason procedures to both feet, and now he's battling a left knee issue on top of that. Vanderbilt was a key player for the Lakers during the 2023-24 season with averages of 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals, so his delayed return is a big blow to the team.
