Vanderbilt was ejected in the first half of Monday's game versus Houston. He finished with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and one steal in seven minutes of action.

Vanderbilt picked up two technical fouls in rapid succession Monday, engaging in a brief shoving match with Dillon Brooks on the offensive glass, then proceeding to provocatively poke Brooks, which earned Vanderbilt an early exit Monday. The Lakers close a back-to-back Tuesday against Atlanta, representing Vanderbilt's next opportunity to take the court.