Vanderbilt will be dealt to the Lakers as a part of Wednesday's three-team trade between Los Angeles, Minnesota and Utah, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Vanderbilt will add some much-needed depth and defensive versatility to the Lakers' frontcourt, but this is not an ideal fantasy landing spot for him, as he'll now be fighting for minutes with the likes of Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura. With Vanderbilt leaving Utah, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler will receive the majority of the frontcourt minutes for the Jazz.