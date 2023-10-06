Vanderbilt is competing with Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince for the Lakers' final starting spot, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After being traded by Utah at the deadline last season, Vanderbilt quickly carved out a starting role with the Lakers. He started the final 24 regular-season games, averaging 7.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.5 minutes. Vanderbilt's defensive prowess also gave the Lakers a tougher identity and a jolt during their playoff run. The sixth-year forward would appear to be the favorite to start alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell on Opening Night, but due to his raw offensive game, Vanderbilt doesn't have as high of a fantasy ceiling as Hachimura or Prince.