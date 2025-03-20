Vanderbilt is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to a right groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Vanderbilt was ejected from Monday's contest and is now expected to miss Thursday's game due to a groin injury. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) also doubtful, Cam Reddish could receive increased playing time in the Lakers' forward rotation.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Ejected vs. San Antonio•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Retreating to bench vs. Phoenix•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Moving to starting role Friday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Back to bench Monday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Grabs eight rebounds in loss•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Moving to starting role•