Vanderbilt supplied two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Sunday's 134-109 win over Houston.

Vanderbilt started again Sunday but played only 15 minutes, his lowest amount since joining the Lakers. Despite having carved out a relatively consistent role, Vanderbilt sits outside the top 160 over the past month. At best, he should be looked at as a streaming consideration for anyone needing steals and boards.