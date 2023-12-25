Vanderbilt (heel) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Vanderbilt carrying probable tags has been the norm for a couple of weeks. He'll likely draw another start Monday as the Lakers look to improve their defense and rebounding. Vanderbilt had two points, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 24 minutes Saturday during his first start of the campaign.
