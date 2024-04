Coach Darvin Ham said Wednesday that Vanderbilt (foot) will be re-evaluated next week, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt hasn't played since Feb. 1 due to a mid-foot sprain, but he's nearing a return ahead of the Play-In Tournament. The forward's defensive contributions during last season's playoffs were key to the Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals, but if cleared, he'll likely garner a minor role off the bench this postseason.