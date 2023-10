Vanderbilt (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

McMenamin relays that the Lakers are simply "monitoring soreness" in Vanderbilt's left heel, and there is no concern about his availability for the regular-season opener in Denver on Oct. 24. Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince are competing for the final spot in the starting lineup next to D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.