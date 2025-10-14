Vanderbilt (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt will be among a few notable players that head coach JJ Redick will keep out for rest purposes Tuesday. The veteran forward joins Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura. The next opportunity for these veterans to return to the floor will be Wednesday against the Mavericks.