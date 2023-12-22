Watch Now:

Vanderbilt (heel) will play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt was listed as a game-time call early on, but his availability is not a surprise, as the big man is set to play a sixth straight game despite being listed in the injury report. He might be in line for a bigger role in this one with LeBron James (ankle) set to sit out.

