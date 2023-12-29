Watch Now:

Vanderbilt (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers have been consistently throwing probable tags on Vanderbilt, so his status wasn't in any real doubt. He's been quiet this season, but he had one of his better showings against the Celtics on Monday with six points, six rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes.

