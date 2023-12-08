Vanderbilt (heel) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Vanderbilt is likely to play a limited role Thursday. In his first two games of the campaign, Vanderbilt has scored a total of one point and is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.5 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Cleared to play•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Minimal role in season debut•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Set to debut•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Set to miss Thursday's game•