Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.

Vanderbilt has been sidelined since early February due to a mid-foot sprain, but he's been trending toward a return in recent days. He's scheduled to have his injury re-evaluated soon, but it seems relatively unlikely that he'll be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against New Orleans. However, it's possible Vanderbilt is back in action sometime during the postseason.