Vanderbilt will be in the starting lineup in Friday's game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt will be a starter, along with Jake LaRavia, due to the absence of Luka Doncic (rest) and LeBron James (glute). There's a chance Vanderbilt and LaRavia will start again Sunday against the Warriors if the team's two superstars are ruled out for a second straight game. Doncic has already been ruled out against Golden State.