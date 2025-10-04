Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt will be in the starting lineup in Friday's game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Vanderbilt will be a starter, along with Jake LaRavia, due to the absence of Luka Doncic (rest) and LeBron James (glute). There's a chance Vanderbilt and LaRavia will start again Sunday against the Warriors if the team's two superstars are ruled out for a second straight game. Doncic has already been ruled out against Golden State.
