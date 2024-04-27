Vanderbilt (foot) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus Denver, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Although Vanderbilt has ramped up his activity at practice, he'll remain on the sidelines as the Lakers attempt to keep their season alive Saturday.
